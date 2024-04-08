Kamikaze Drones Target Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Conflict Zone

Both sides have accused each other of launching kamikaze drones at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, resulting in damage and endangering safety. The International Atomic Energy Agency has condemned the incident and called for an end to such attacks. The plant, located on the frontline of the conflict, has been targeted since November 2022. The IAEA reported superficial scorching on the roof of reactor 6 but stated that its structural integrity remained intact.

Responsibility for the attack was disputed, and the IAEA did not assign blame. Inspectors witnessed Russian troops firing at a drone near the reactor building and found remnants of drones at multiple locations. Blood stains were also discovered near a damaged military vehicle, suggesting casualties

Kamikaze Drones Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant International Atomic Energy Agency Conflict Safety

