Kamala Harris to call for urgent action on AI threat to democracy and privacy

Harris wants to advance beyond the debates about the future potential, sometimes speculative, existential threats posed by AI in the future to examine harms that are already happening, including those associated with discrimination and disinformation.

Harris is particularly interested in technology to combat AI-generated voice calls that may be seeking to steal from vulnerable people. She also wants measures to trace authentic government-produced digital content and AI-generated or manipulated content, including through digital signatures, watermarking, and other labelling techniques.

She will also reveal that 30 countries have agreed to sign a US-sponsored political declaration for the use of AI by national militaries. The vast bulk of the signatories are western-oriented nations, suggesting a new cold war AI division may be starting to form. She warns of “AI-enabled cyber-attacks at a scale beyond anything we have seen before, to AI-formulated bioweapons that could endanger the lives of millions”.

The political declaration, she promises, would preserve the right to self-defence and countries’ ability to responsibly develop and use AI in the military domain. Harris confirmed that the US Department of Commerce would establish the United States AI Safety Institute (US AISI) that will create “guidelines, tools, benchmarks and best practices for evaluating and mitigating dangerous capabilities and conducting evaluations to identify and mitigate AI risk”.

