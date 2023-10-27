Kamala Harris praises Australian gun laws

US Vice-President Kamala Harris has praised Australia’s gun laws while addressing yesterday’s deadly mass shooting in the state of Maine.

“Gun violence has terrorised and traumatised so many of our communities in this country,” Ms Harris told the state luncheon on Wednesday (local time). “And let us be clear, it does not have to be this way, as our friends in Australia have demonstrated.”

At least 18 people are confirmed dead and score more were injured after a gunman opened fire on two locations. A manhunt is still underway for the 40-year-old suspect Robert Card who is known as a member of the US army Reserves and a firearms instructor, according to local police. headtopics.com

Albanese's visit reminds America 'it doesn't have to be this way' on guns, says Harris

