Kamala Harris: A Potential US President With Global Ambitions

A new Lowy Institute poll finds that 73 per cent of Australians say they would prefer Kamala Harris to become president. Only 22 per cent say they would prefer Donald Trump .

Fifth, there would likely be a contrast between the Harris and Biden administrations when it comes to the Middle East. Harrisfor an “immediate ceasefire” in Gaza in March, before other senior administration officials did so. However, her language on the conflict has been cautious, emphasising Israel’s right to defend itself. At the debate, sheSixth, what about the Indo-Pacific? The Biden administration has been unusually focused on Asia.

Harris may choose to appoint America’s first female secretary of defence. There are several strong candidates, including former undersecretary of defence Michèle Flournoy, current Army Secretary Christine Wormuth and Deputy Secretary of Defence Kathleen Hicks.

AUKUS Foreign Policy Kamala Harris US Presidency Donald Trump

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



smh / 🏆 6. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Former Republican Vice President Dick Cheney endorses Kamala HarrisFormer Vice President Dick Cheney said that he will vote for Democrat Kamala Harris over fellow Republican Donald Trump in the November election, warning that the former president "can never be trusted with power again".

Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »

Former vice-president Dick Cheney confirms he will vote for Kamala HarrisLifelong Republican makes announcement day after daughter Liz also endorses Democratic candidate

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Former Trump adviser and one-time Republican vice-president both backing Kamala HarrisRepublican presidential candidate Donald Trump is 'dangerous' and there will be problems for the US and the world if he wins the November US election, the former president's erstwhile communications adviser has told SBS News in an exclusive interview.

Source: SBSNews - 🏆 3. / 89 Read more »

Taylor Swift endorses Kamala Harris for US presidentTaylor Swift has taken to social media to endorse Kamala Harris as the next US president.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »

Former Ronald Reagan staffers endorse Kamala Harris for presidentMore than a dozen who served under Republican president quote his call for a ‘Time for Choosing’

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Republicans think Kamala Harris can’t be president because she hasn’t had childrenHarris has two stepchildren, but apparently biological parenthood is a requirement for office. Tell it to George Washington

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »