Justin’s bold decision amid heavy backlash

The Cry Me A River singer has taken strong action after being targeted by Britney Spears supporters, amid claims he’s fuming over his ex’s memoir.

Justin Timberlake turned off his Instagram comments after receiving backlash over the revelations in his ex-girlfriend Britney Spears’ new memoir,exclusively that the *NSYNC member made the decision because of the “hateful, disgusting things people were saying” on his page.singer, 41, dropped several bombshells about their three-year relationship, including that she had an abortion when they were dating.

“I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated,” she wrote in the book, which was released Tuesday. “But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young.”Spears also claimed Timberlake — whom she dated from 1999 to 2002 — had cheated on her with a “very popular” woman. headtopics.com

The Princess of Pop did not disclose the name of the celebrity because “she’s married with kids now” and she does not “want her to feel bad.”singer described Timberlake and his boy band, *NSYNC, as “white boys” who “loved hip-hop” and “hung out with black artists.”Spears’ memoir paints him in a very unflattering light. Picture: Lucy Nicholson/AFPsinger Ginuwine.

“Walking our way was a guy with a huge, blinged-out medallion,” she said. “He was flanked by two giant security guards. J got all excited and said so loud, ‘Oh, yeah! Fo shiz, fo shiz, Ginuwine! What’s up, homie?” headtopics.com

While Timberlake has not publicly spoken out about the best-selling book, he is reportedly “not at all happy” about it.

