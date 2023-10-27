'Just a tragedy': Man dies after falling from Melbourne hotel during police chase

The man, who is yet to be formally identified, ﻿was discovered by emergency services at the base of a hotel on Duncans Road in Werribee following an hour-long pursuit overnight.A man has died while allegedly attempting to evade police in Werribee. (Nine)Witness Joey, who works at the nearby Baby J's cafe, told reporters staff members and diners witnessed the tragic event.

"There were people in the store, people out the front - unfortunately, my team did get to witness everything that happened," he said.Both the police helicopter and officers on the ground were pursuing the man, who allegedly sped off from police in a van about 9.30pm on Thursday before he was seen entering the multi-level carpark of a hotel.

Police were investigating a possible link between the deceased man and an aggravated carjacking in Hoppers Crossing on Sunday.SES Rescue crews at the scene. (Nine) The man has been described as a "family man" and "good guy" by family and friends who visited the scene."He always was trying to help people and you know, we all have a good and bad side but obviously this is just horrible.Homicide Squad detectives will investigate the death with oversight from the Professional Standards Command.﻿﻿"It's pretty hard to wrap your head around," he said."His treatment was absolutely disgusting. He's a good family man. headtopics.com

Read more:

