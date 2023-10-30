Jury finds Melbourne doctor Seyyed Farshchi guilty over sweet shop slavery

Seyyed Farshchi has been found guilty of two forced labour offences after a court heard a refugee worker was underpaid, endured long hours and was threatened when he complained.A Melbourne doctor and business owner has been found guilty of forced labour offences, after he paid a refugee $10 an hour to complete "physically taxing work" and threatened the man when he complained.

The trial centred around the conditions at the Candoo Confectionery shop which was owned by the pair and sold Persian sweets in the Melbourne suburb of Box Hill. On the opening day of the trial, prosecutor Nicholas Papas KC said the refugee endured long hours and "physically taxing work" between 2015 and 2017, and was then threatened by the couple when he complained about his conditions.

During the trial, Farshchi's lawyer, Daniel Gurvich KC, said the allegations against his client were "seriously disputed". Ashley Halphen, representing Ms Mostafei, also rejected that his client was involved in forcing anyone into forced labour.'Qantas can't guarantee flights', airline says as it launches defence in ACCC 'ghost flights' case headtopics.com

