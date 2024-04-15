Junior Sports Star Ashlee Good Remembered as Victim of Bondi Junction Attack

As one of Echuca’s most accomplished junior sports star s, Ashlee Good was selected to bear the Olympic torch as it made its way in a relay around Australia before the Sydney 2000 Games.

In that 2000 article, she pointed to Australian Opals player Lauren Jackson as an inspiration and said she hoped to watch her play in the Olympics later that year. Her death brought tributes from those in regional Victoria who remembered her time as a budding sports star.

Ashlee Good Junior Sports Star Olympic Torch Bondi Junction Attack Basketball Career

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



theage / 🏆 8. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bondi Junction stabbing attack victim Ashlee Good’s baby’s condition improves7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsAustralia - 🏆 11. / 71 Read more »

Bondi junction stabbing: Details emerge about Bondi killer Joel CauchiThe man responsible for the mass murder at Westfield Bondi Junction flagged an interest in guns, frequented strip clubs and made repeated attempts to meet people in the weeks leading up to Saturday’s rampage.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Bondi Westfield stabbing updates live: Five dead after stabbing at Sydney’s Bondi Junction mallFive people have died, and several others are in a critical condition after a stabbing attack at Bondi Junction Westfield in Sydney’s eastern suburbs; a single male offender was shot dead by police; the motive is not yet known. Follow updates here.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Bondi Westfield stabbing updates live:Five dead after stabbing at Sydney’s Bondi Junction mallAt least five people have died after a stabbing at a shopping centre in Sydney’s eastern suburbs; NSW police said the perpetrator acted alone, and the incident is not ongoing. Police are updating the media now. Follow updates here.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Bondi Junction massacre: Steve Febey mourns close friend Ash Good as North Melbourne announce matchday tribute7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsAustralia - 🏆 11. / 71 Read more »

'Indescribable love': New mother Ash Good among the Bondi Junction victimsAsh Good, a new mother, and her nine-month-old daughter were attacked inside the Westfield shopping centre at Bondi Junction. Good later died of her injuries while her daughter remains in a serious but stable condition.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »