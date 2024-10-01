Julian Assange Says He Was Freed After 'Pledging Guilty To Journalism'

Julian Assange says he was freed after years of incarceration because he "pled guilty to journalism". "I am not free today because the system worked," the Australian WikiLeaks founder said during an address to the Council of Europe in Strasbourg, France, on Tuesday — his first public remarks since he was released from prison.

His activities were celebrated by press freedom advocates, who heralded his role in bringing to light military conduct that might otherwise have been concealed. Among the files published by WikiLeaks was a video of a 2007 Apache helicopter attack by American forces in Baghdad that killed 11 people, including two Reuters journalists.

Wikileaks Julian Assange Journalism Human Rights Freedom Of Speech

