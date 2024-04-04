Judges Oppose Investigation Provision for Resigned Judges

The federal government faces stern opposition from judges if it winds back a provision that means investigations for misconduct or incapacity cannot proceed after a judge resigns. Since 2018, at least two judicial officers have taken that step – Judge Joe Harman of the Federal Circuit Court and Judge Peter Maiden of the NSW District Court.

Prompted the peak body for the profession, the Law Council of Australia, to again argue the case for a national judicial commission – a challenge that has been taken up by Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus. However, the issue of whether judges should still be investigated after they resign – even well after they leave office – has split the profession. The Law Council of Australia says “yes”, citing fairness to consumers. The judges are firmly against – and have told Dreyfus as much

