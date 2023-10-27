Judge wishes prominent neo-Nazis ‘good luck’ as they avoid further jail

Prominent Melbourne neo-Nazis Thomas Sewell and Jacob Hersant have avoided further prison for assaulting hikers in regional Victoria, with a judge wishing the “gentlemen” good luck as she left court.

Blair wished the pair luck in their future, after which they turned and embraced neo-Nazi members who had attended court to support them. Shortly after stepping out of the court building, Hersant turned to the media and said: “Australia for the white man, Heil Hitler.”

“I do not consider the offending to be directly or causally related to your political views. I accept that your offending was reactive in nature to the situation that unfolded on the day,” she said.“I agree ... that the offending of each you should be seen towards the lower end of seriousness for offending of this type,” she said.The National Socialist Network at a gathering in the Grampians. headtopics.com

During a plea hearing in September, Sewell’s barrister Michael McGrath said his client had held white supremacist, far-right beliefs for a long time, and was likely to hold them into the future. “It beggars belief that this person could be considered to have good rehabilitative prospects,” he said.

Dvir Abramovich, chair of the Jewish-Australian community group the Anti-Defamation Commission, said he expected the community would be “shocked that the prospect of rehabilitation was considered as realistic given what we have witnessed over several years”.Sewell and Hersant both complained police were targeting them with unfair and unwarranted attention because of their beliefs. headtopics.com

The driver of one of the cars drove into a rock while trying to escape, before restarting the car and dialling triple zero.

