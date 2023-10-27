Judge wishes prominent neo-Nazis ‘good luck’ as they avoid further jail

Prominent Melbourne neo-Nazis Thomas Sewell and Jacob Hersant have avoided further prison for assaulting hikers in regional Victoria, with a judge wishing the “gentlemen” good luck as she left court.(NSN), and co-offender Hersant, 24, were sentenced in the County Court after pleading guilty to violent disorder against three bushwalkers who filmed the pair’s group as they gathered at the Cathedral Range State Park at Taggerty in May 2021.

“I do not consider the offending to be directly or causally related to your political views. I accept that your offending was reactive in nature to the situation that unfolded on the day,” she said.“I agree with the submissions of your counsel that … this offending was on the lower end of seriousness,” she said.“I consider that in both of your cases, your prospects for rehabilitation are good.

“This is a belief that he’s held for a long time, and he’s likely to have into the future, and as long as he’s not breaching the law, whether people agree with it or not, he’s entitled to have it,” he said. headtopics.com

Police had been surveilling the group, members of the NSN and European Australian Movement, as they hiked to the peak of Sugarloaf Saddle.Masked group members smashed the windscreen and passenger window, threatening them with knives. Hersant reached into the car in an attempt to keep it from leaving, the court heard.

Sewell was sentenced to a month and seven days jail over the incident and Hersant to three days and an 18-month community corrections order with 200 hours of community work. Far-right extremism expert Josh Roose said his study of the group indicated Sewell has for a prolonged period held far-right and extremist ideas that are inherently undemocratic and hate-filled. headtopics.com

Judge ticks off Amorosi mother's lawyer over 'outrageous' late moveAs the bitter family feud wound up in the Supreme Court, lawyers for the mother of singer Vanessa Amorosi delivered one last curveball.

