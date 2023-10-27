Judge wishes prominent neo-Nazis ‘good luck’ as they avoid further jail

Prominent Melbourne neo-Nazis Thomas Sewell and Jacob Hersant have avoided further prison for assaulting hikers in regional Victoria, with a judge wishing the “gentlemen” good luck as she left court.(NSN), and co-offender Hersant, 24, were sentenced in the County Court after pleading guilty to violent disorder against three bushwalkers who filmed the pair’s group as they gathered at the Cathedral Range State Park at Taggerty in May 2021.

“I do not consider the offending to be directly or causally related to your political views. I accept that your offending was reactive in nature to the situation that unfolded on the day,” she said. Blair said she believed the prospects of rehabilitation for the pair, who said “Heil Hitler” outside of court, were good.

“I agree with the submissions of your counsel that … this offending was on the lower end of seriousness,” she said.“I consider that in both of your cases, your prospects for rehabilitation are good.It is the second time Sewell, Australia’s most prominent neo-Nazi, has been sentenced for violent behaviour in the last 12 months. headtopics.com

During a plea hearing in September, Sewell’s barrister Michael McGrath said his client had held white supremacist, far-right beliefs for a long time, and was likely to retain them into the future.“This is a belief that he’s held for a long time, and he’s likely to have into the future, and as long as he’s not breaching the law, whether people agree with it or not, he’s entitled to have it,” he said.

Sewell and Hersant both complained police were targeting them with unfair and unwarranted attention because of their beliefs. Police had been surveilling the group, members of the NSN and European Australian Movement, as they hiked to the peak of Sugarloaf Saddle.Masked group members smashed the windscreen and passenger window, threatening them with knives. Hersant reached into the car in an attempt to keep it from leaving, the court heard. headtopics.com

