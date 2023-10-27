Judge orders Ivanka Trump to testify in her father’s NY civil fraud trial

Prosecutors believe her past role in the Trump Organization as executive vice president makes her testimony important to the case.

Ivanka Trump’s attorney had argued that she has no legal basis after stepping down from the Trump Organization in 2017. The case relates to the Trump family over-stating their wealth in financial statements to receive favourable bank loans.

