Journalist Killed and Others Injured in Strikes in Southern Lebanon

Video journalist Issam Abdallah died and six other journalists were wounded -- including two from AFP, one of them seriously -- in strikes the village of Alma al-Shaab in southern Lebanon on October 13.

"The initial findings of the investigation show that the reporters were not collateral victims of the shooting," the media watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said. "One of their vehicles, marked 'press', was targeted, and it was also clear that the group stationed next to it was journalists."The RSF initial findings did not explicitly blame Israeli forces, but said that according to ballistic analysis, the shots came from the east, the direction of the Israeli border.

The RSF probe established that two strikes 37 to 38 seconds apart hit a spot where a group of seven journalists had been for more than an hour. The first strike killed Abdallah, the second, more powerful, ignited the vehicle used by Al-Jazeera, and injured several journalists."Two strikes in the same place in such a short space of time (just over 30 seconds), from the same direction, clearly indicate precise targeting," the report said. headtopics.com

"It is unlikely that the journalists were mistaken for combatants, especially as they were not hiding: in order to have a clear field of vision, they had been in the open for more than an hour, on the top of a hill."According to two journalists interviewed by the watchdog, an Israeli helicopter had flown over the scene a few seconds before the strikes.Lebanese authorities have accused Israel of being behind the strikes.

