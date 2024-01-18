Journalist Antoinette Lattouf in Dispute with ABC over Termination

Journalist Antoinette Lattouf is in a dispute with the ABC over her termination, claiming it was unlawful. The ABC denies external pressure played a role in their decision. Lattouf combines journalism and activism, advocating for social issues.





SBSNews » / 🏆 3. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ABC Boss Denies External Pressure in Sacking of BroadcasterABC boss David Anderson denies external pressure in the sacking of broadcaster Antoinette Lattouf, but staff demands transparency and support mechanisms.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

Defamation case against Network Ten and journalist Lisa WilkinsonThe barrister acting for former federal Liberal staffer Bruce Lehrmann says his client’s high-stakes defamation case against Network Ten and journalist Lisa Wilkinson is about “lies, damned lies and CCTV”, and the ripple effect of the interview at the centre of the case was profound.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Renowned Journalist John Pilger Passes Away at 84John Pilger, a prominent journalist known for his critical approach to capitalism and Western foreign policies, has died at the age of 84. His documentaries and books shed light on the failings of governments worldwide, including his home country Australia. While he inspired many journalists, his controversial campaigning style often simplified issues and exaggerated his views.

Source: _TCglobal - 🏆 4. / 83 Read more »

ABC's Current-Affairs Coverage and the Missing Discussion ProgramThe article discusses the absence of a discussion program in the ABC's current-affairs coverage and its impact on the broadcaster's priorities and future direction.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

NBA Wrap: Celtics claim win over LakersAustralia's Duop Reath scored a career-high 25 points and nine rebounds off the bench in Portland's win over Sacramento. The Detroit Pistons now have the longest single-season losing streak in NBA history.

Source: FOXSportsAUS - 🏆 24. / 51 Read more »

Storms and Severe Weather Claim 10 Lives in Queensland and VictoriaStorms and severe weather have caused the deaths of 10 people in Queensland and Victoria. Two women were swept away by water in a storm drain, while three men died after a boat capsized. Authorities urge people to stay out of dangerous areas.

Source: SBSNews - 🏆 3. / 89 Read more »