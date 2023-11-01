Jordan Peterson exposes social media’s ‘frightening’ role in war

Dr Peterson told Sky News Australia host Piers Morgan the virtual world of social media doesn’t run by the same principles as the “real world”. He admitted he finds it “really quite frightening” how online communication disinhibits narcissists and psychopaths.

“The reason for that is that they can circumvent the normal control systems obtained in face-to-face interaction,” he said. “In face-to-face interaction there’s things you will not say or do because you will be held responsible.

“You can say whatever the hell you want online, and you can get away with it too and maybe even be rewarded for it.”

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SKYNEWSAUST: FULL INTERVIEW: Dr Jordan Peterson and Piers Morgan break down Israel-Hamas warClinical psychologist Dr Jordan Peterson has examined the ongoing brutal war between Israel and Hamas during an insightful and confronting wide-ranging interview with Sky News Australia host Piers Morgan.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕

SKYNEWSAUST: ‘Sickened by it’: Dr Jordan Peterson recounts ‘instant feeling’ following Hamas attacksDr Jordan Peterson has revealed what his 'instant feeling' was when he first heard Hamas terrorists had undertaken brutal attacks against Israelis last month, stating he was 'sickened by it'.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕

SKYNEWSAUST: ‘Canary in the coal mine’: Jordan Peterson on rising anti-SemitismPsychologist and public intellectual Dr Jordan Peterson has alleged agents for Iran could be behind recent pro-Palestine rallies in major western cities during an interview with Sky News Australia host Piers Morgan.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕

NEWSCOMAUHQ: Reason ex murdered school coach LiliePaul Thijssen was a psychopath who “knew exactly what he was doing” when he took a hammer to a school and murdered Sydney water polo instructor Lilie James, a top criminal psychologist has claimed.

Source: newscomauHQ | Read more ⮕

FINANCIALREVIEW: Canberra veteran Michelle Grattan on what’s wrong with Australian politicsWeary voters are increasingly switching off the news, while clickbait media and social media drive polarisation.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕

SMH: Social media, climate and supply chains are amplifying economic risks: RBAA senior Reserve Bank official warned the global economy is facing a growing number of risks that may leave interest rates higher.

Source: smh | Read more ⮕