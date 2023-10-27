‘Jonny, we’ve seen you do it’: Former Aussie skipper calls out England Ashes hypocrisy

Joe Rooted by himself or Bairstow? | 00:44Former Australian captain Tim Paine has savaged England stars Jonny Bairstow and Moeen Ali after their recent comments on the Ashes run out controversy.

Although he said the comments were likely made months ago, Paine hit back at the comments as the Poms once again tried to claim the moral victory. “I’ve never seen it happen from someone starting in their crease. I don’t think you want that filtering down into kids’ cricket.”But Paine wasn’t having it, calling out Bairstow’s hypocrisy after there was clear evidence of the English keeper claiming controversial stumpings and run outs throughout his career.

The video that’s circulated since the Ashes incident shows Bairstow waiting with his gloves next to the stumps, before whipping off the bails as Patel raised his foot off the ground after a delay.Bairstow had also taken a shot at Marnus Labuschagne’s stumps in the same Test as Carey pulled off his dismissal. headtopics.com

“You can’t have your cake and eat it. You’ve done it yourself in the past, when it happens to you, you’ve got to cop it on the chin.” There are several ball tampering scandals in Englands history, including then captain Michael Atherton rubbing dirt into the ball during a 1994 Test against South Africa, for which he was fined £2000.

