Jones tells Rugby Australia he’s open to deal to walk away from Wallabies

Eddie Jones and Rugby Australia have taken the first steps towards formally negotiating an exit for the embattled Wallabies coach after a disastrous Rugby World Cup campaign.on a five-year deal, Jones and his representatives this week advised Rugby Australia they were open to striking a deal for him to leave.

Before his departure from Sydney, however, legal representatives of Jones sent a letter to RA expressing a willingness to discuss a mutual end to his time as Wallabies coach, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the situation who are unable to comment due to the confidential nature of the letter.

Jones oversaw the Wallabies’ worst World Cup campaign in history in France, where the men in gold failed to make it out of the pool stages.A Wallabies source, speaking on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak publicly, said the working relationship between Jones and the RA leadership had grown increasingly strained and the prospect of the Wallabies coach carrying on business as usual in 2024 was unlikely.“But there’s two parts to being committed,” he continued. headtopics.com

Sources with knowledge of Jones’s contract have told this masthead that if RA parted ways with the coach in the first quarter of next year, it would carry a smaller financial cost. There are exit clauses in Jones’s deal that pertain to RA’s pursuit of private equity and a centralised governance model, according to sources with direct knowledge of the contract, speaking anonymously due to the confidential nature of the contract.

Meanwhile, Jones and Hooper are set for an awkward reunion next week in Cardiff, when the pair will both be involved in a Barbarians game against WalesHooper is one of several Australian players involved in the November 4 game, which is a testimonial for Wales veteran Alun Wyn-Jones. Taniela Tupou, Rob Leota, Angus Bell and Rob Valetini are also playing. headtopics.com

