Jones’ scathing clip to Rugby Australia

He said Rugby Australia officials didn’t share the vision he had for the team and the sport so he walked away from his five-year deal without another job to go to despite links to Japan disrupting the World Cup efforts.“When the unity of where we were going wasn‘t the same – not because of the lack of desire from Rugby Australia but there’s other forces at play – then the only thing I could do was resign.

Eddie Jones has shifted his focus from the Wallabies to the Barbarians. Picture: Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images for Barbarians Jones said he wanted to change the system, which was one of the key reasons he picked such an inexperienced World Cup squad.“Obviously, the results are disappointing, but I went in there with a plan to change Australian rugby, which not only involves the team but the system to put it together.

“When you‘ve had 20 years of unsuccessful rugby, that’s because of the system. I went in with a plan of how to change the system and that’s unable to be changed.Jones has picked six players, including Rob Leota and Rob Valetini from the Wallabies team who played in the 40-6 hiding by Wales that sealed Australia‘s fate at the World Cup.

Prop Taniela Tupou and Izaia Perese, also in Jones’s France squad, will be in Saturday’s starting line-up too, with former Wallabies captain Michael Hooper, who Jones didn’t take to the World Cup, also in the outfit.As he picked a host of Wallabies to play for the Barbarians, former coach Eddie Jones has delivered another broadside to Australian rugby officials.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BRISBANETIMES: Eddie Jones era officially over as Rugby Australia accepts resignationThe Wallabies coach, who was less than a year into a five-year contract, will depart the position later this month.

Source: brisbanetimes | Read more ⮕

SMH: Eddie Jones era officially over as Rugby Australia accepts resignationThe Wallabies coach, who was less than a year into a five-year contract, will depart the position later this month.

Source: smh | Read more ⮕

ABCNEWS: Rugby Australia boss Phil Waugh apologises to fans after Eddie Jones era ends in resignationThe Wallabies' worst World Cup ended the reign of Eddie Jones 10 months into a five-year deal, and RA chief executive Phil Waugh says he does not want to rush the process of finding a replacement.

Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕

FOXSPORTSAUS: ‘We’re not dead’: Rugby Australia boss vows to fix ‘burning mess’ after Eddie exitRugby: Following the disastrous exit of Eddie Jones, Rugby Australia CEO Phil Waugh has admitted he hopes that the only way is now up for the Wallabies.

Source: FOXSportsAUS | Read more ⮕

FOXSPORTSAUS: ’Unable to be changed’: Jones‘ cryptic ‘other forces’ swipe after Wallabies exitRugby: Following the disastrous exit of Eddie Jones, Rugby Australia CEO Phil Waugh has admitted he hopes that the only way is now up for the Wallabies.

Source: FOXSportsAUS | Read more ⮕

SKYNEWSAUST: Eddie Jones ‘was committed’ to coaching WallabiesEddie Jones claims he “was committed” to staying on as the Wallabies coach. The outgoing coach said the lack of resources from Rugby Australia forced him to walk away. Jones handed in his resignation and will leave the role with four years still left on his contract.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕