Johnson ‘mad’ if he did not think WhatsApps would become public

Martin Reynolds was challenged about why he turned on a disappearing messages function on a WhatsApp group involving Boris Johnson.Martin Reynolds was challenged about why he turned on a disappearing messages function on a WhatsApp group involving Boris Johnson.Boris Johnson was “mad” if he did not think his WhatsApp messages would become public during the Covid inquiry, Whitehall’s leading civil servant told another senior mandarin in an exchange during the pandemic.

Reynolds, the former principal private secretary to the prime minister, was described as “Party Marty” after an email emerged showing he had invited more than 100 Downing Street staff to a “bring your own booze” event during the first lockdown.During cross examination by counsel for the inquiry, Hugo Keith KC, Reynolds said he was aware that all WhatApp messages from key decision-makers would become relevant in due course.

Asked what this was about, Reynolds said he could not recall but said he imagined that the prime minister had not realised all of his WhatsApp messages would become public via the At a later point during his appearance on Monday, Reynolds was asked about a WhatsApp group including senior officials, which he said was used to summarise and brief Johnson. The inquiry was told that on 15 April 2021, Reynolds turned on the disappearing messages function on the group a few weeks after Johnson had announced to parliament that an inquiry would take place. headtopics.com

He added: “It could for example, have been because I was worried about someone screen shooting or using some of the exchanges and leaking them.” Reynolds was the sender of an email to Downing Street staff in May 2020 inviting them to “bring your own booze” to the garden of the building. This event resulted in a number of people being fined.

UK Covid inquiry reaches week of potentially damning testimonyDominic Cummings will testify, plus senior aides and civil servants known to the public because of illicit parties Read more ⮕

