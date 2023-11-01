Johnson asked scientists about ‘special hairdryer to kill Covid’, says Cummings

Johnson’s former senior political adviser described this moment as a “low point”, with the ex-prime minister circulating a YouTube video of a man using a device for this purpose.Cummings said Johnson had also asked him to find a “dead cat” to get the coronavirus pandemic off the front pages of newspapers, because he was “sick” of it.

Cummings wrote: “A low point was when circulated a video of a guy blowing a special hairdryer up his nose ‘to kill Covid’ and asked the CSA and CMO what they thought.” He also repeated a suggestion that Johnson was working on a biography of William Shakespeare rather than the pandemic while on a two-week holiday in February 2020.“He was extremely distracted,” Cummings said. “He had a divorce to finalise and was grappling with financial problems from that plus his girlfriend’s spending plans for the No 10 flat, which he raised repeatedly from early January.

“An ex-girlfriend was making accusations about him in the media. His current girlfriend wanted to finalise the announcement of their engagement. He said he wanted to work on his Shakespeare book.”on Tuesday how the “dysfunctional system” during a “meltdown of the British state” failed to deal with the crisis, as Johnson downplayed the pandemic.

Cummings said vulnerable groups such as ethnic minorities and domestic abuse victims were “entirely appallingly neglected” during lockdown considerations. He said “one of the most appalling things” was the lack of a shielding plan in March 2020, “and the Cabinet Office was trying to block us creating a shielding plan”.claims of misogynyThe counsel to the inquiry, Hugo Keith KC, put to Johnson’s former adviser on Tuesday that he “denigrated women”, to which he replied: “No, that’s not correct.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GUARDIANAUS: Genius among morons Dominic Cummings gives Halloween display of his egoFormer Boris Johnson kingmaker shares revelation with Covid inquiry that Johnson was unsuitable for public office

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: ‘Nature’s way of dealing with old people’: the damning messages revealed to Covid inquiryInquiry sees verbatim messages from Boris Johnson, Dominic Cummings and Patrick Vallance

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: 'Pretty much everyone' in No 10 called Boris Johnson 'the trolley', says Dominic CummingsBoris Johnson's former chief adviser gave evidence to the Covid Inquiry

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: Boris Johnson accuses Dominic Cummings of narcissismBoris Johnson accuses Dominic Cummings of being part of an 'orgy of narcissism', adding irony to his tally of pandemic kills.

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: Eight shocking revelations from Cummings and Cain at the Covid inquiryFrom foul-mouthed rants about colleagues to ‘appalling neglect’ of vulnerable people, those close to Boris Johnson revealed workings of government at height of pandemic

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: Dominic Cummings appears before Covid inquiryDominic Cummings, known for his controversial actions, appears before the Covid inquiry dressed as himself. He displays arrogance and a lack of respect towards others during the hearing.

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕