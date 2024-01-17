John Farnham's Son Opens Up About Health Battle

John Farnham’s youngest son, James Farnham, reveals his battle with diverticular disease and major surgery in 2023. He shares a post-surgery photo and discusses his symptoms and the impact on his life. He hopes to have reversal surgery soon.
