John Farnham's Son Opens Up About Health Battle

James Farnham, the youngest son of John Farnham, shares his experience with diverticular disease and major surgery. He discusses the impact on his life and hopes for reversal surgery.

John Farnham’s youngest son, James Farnham, reveals his battle with diverticular disease and major surgery in 2023. He shares a post-surgery photo and discusses his symptoms and the impact on his life. He hopes to have reversal surgery soon.

