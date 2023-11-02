Joe Biden calls for ‘pause’ in Israel and Hamas war

United States President Joe Biden has called for a pause in the war between Israel and Hamas. Picture: Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images The Rafah crossing was opened for the first time since the conflict broke out on Wednesday, allowing more than 330 foreign nationals and 70 critically injured Palestinians to evacuate.Mr Biden reiterated his support for a two-state solution but, again, stopped short of joining the international community to call for a ceasefire.

He has maintained Israel has the right to defend itself after Hamas’ October 7 terrorist attack and last week“Then we can talk,” he said during a White House press briefing. United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said he was deeply alarmed by the intensification of the conflict in the Middle East. Picture: Ali Jadallah/Anadolu via Getty Imagesat a press conference earlier this week, saying to do so would be to “surrender to terrorism”.

“Just as the United States would not agree to a ceasefire after the bombing of Pearl Harbour, or after the terrorist attack of 9/11, Israel will not agree to a cessation of hostilities with Hamas,” he said on Monday.The United States has thrown fierce support behind the Jewish state after itMr Biden has also pledged to request aIsrael has intensified its retaliation with unrelenting bombing and a complete siege on Gaza. Picture: Alexi J.

Israel has intensified its retaliation with bombing and a complete siege on Gaza, which the United Nations warned has left the besieged enclave on the brink of a major humanitarian crisis.

