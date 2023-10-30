Jockey in ICU after horror racetrack fall

Mr Scorse’s horse collapsed during Race 6 at the Manning Valley Race Club in Taree on Sunday afternoon and four jockeys suffered injuries in the four-horse fall.Mr Scorse, 19, was flown to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle in a critical condition, drifting in and out of consciousness.

The horror four-horse fall struck Race 6 at the Manning Valley Race Club in Taree, NSW on Sunday. Picture: Supplied In a condition update from Sunday night, Racing NSW confirmed Mr Scorse had been placed in an induced coma and was undergoing scans at the hospital.

On Monday morning, Mr Scorse was still intubated and sedated, meaning he was breathing through a tube.“He is still under close observation for the next 24 hours,” Racing NSW said. Jockeys Jeff Penza, Courtney Van der Werf and Jeff Kehoe also suffered injuries in the fall, which happened 400m from the finish line. headtopics.com

Jockey Courtney van der Werf suffered injuries in the fall on October 29, 2023. Picture: Dan Himbrechts / AAP Mr Penza fractured ribs, an injury to his lung and concussion, Racing NSW said, and he was admitted to ICU on Sunday night.Mr Kehoe suffered soft tissue bruising to his left leg and right shoulder but he was cleared to go home.

Teenage apprentice jockey Lachlan Scorse is breathing without the need of a ventilator but remains in the intensive care unit.

