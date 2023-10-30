Jockey in Coma and Two Others Hospitalised After Mid-Race Collision

A jockey is in an induced coma and two others have been hospitalised after a mid-race collision at a racecourse in northern New South Wales.Three jockeys have been hospitalised after a collision at a racetrack in Taree on SundayTwo jockeys were hospitalised after crashing into the fallen horse and rider

Jockey Lachlan Scorse was injured after his horse collapsed during a race at Manning Valley Race Club in Taree yesterday.after Scorse's horse fell when it was 400 metres from the finishing line. The incident led to three riders being hospitalised.

Scorse was treated by paramedics at the club and later airlifted to the John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle, where he was placed in an induced coma.Jockey Jeff Penza suffered fractured ribs, an injury to his lung and concussion from the crash, while fellow racer Courtney Van de Werf has undergone scans for a suspected fractured collarbone.Scorse hails from a racing family that spans multiple generations. headtopics.com

His father, Mathew Scorse, is a jockey with 298 career wins while his grandfather, Alan Scorse, enjoyed success as a competitive jockey and trainer in Newcastle.Manning Valley Race Club chief executive, Damian Toose, said stewards from Racing NSW would conduct an investigation into the collision on Sunday."There'll be a significant investigation. If there's something we can take out of we can keep that in mind for the future.

"It is something that comes with racing. My thoughts went straight to the horses, jockeys and their families." NSW Jockeys Association chief executive, Tony Crisafi, said the fall was testament to the dangers of the sport.Bonnie was told she’d be a bad jockey because she was 'a girl’. Now more women than men are joining the sportA confronting question that needs an answer: Is the killing of almost 1,000 children a week self-defence? headtopics.com

