Jockey Dies in Tragic Horse Racing Accident

The horse racing world is in mourning after a jockey tragically died following a fall in Canberra on March 20. Stefano Cherchi, 23, suffered serious injuries and bleeding on the brain when he was riding the horse, Hasime. Two other riders were involved in the fall but managed to walk away. Cherchi had been in an induced coma at Canberra Hospital. He was born in Sardinia, Italy, but came to Australia at the start of this year.

It was reported that Cherchi’s parents and his girlfriend flew to Canberra to be by his side. His girlfriend is Britanny Fallon, the daughter of retired champion Irish jockey Kieren Fallon. As a young jockey, he made a name for himself in England and had more than 100 wins to his name. His partnership with Italian trainer Marco Botti had delivered him most of those successful rides. New South Wales Jockeys Association said his death was horrible news

