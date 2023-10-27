JobKeeper played critical pandemic role but had its faults, review finds

The $89 billion JobKeeper program helped keep up to 800,000 people in jobs at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and kept businesses in operation, but some adjustments should be made if a similar scheme needs to be rolled out in future.

An independent review of the JobKeeper scheme, published on Friday, found the wage subsidy scheme helped stabilise the Australian economy during the unprecedented pandemic crisis.“It played a critical role in addressing the extraordinary and unquantifiable uncertainty at the time,” the review said. “While there were important benefits associated with JobKeeper, there were also significant costs.”after pandemic lockdowns shut down large parts of the economy.

While businesses that received JobKeeper suffered a median decline in turnover of 28 per cent in the June quarter of 2020 and a decline of 23 per cent in the September quarter, the review also found that $8.9 billion went to businesses that had an increase in turnover. headtopics.com

It said future schemes should have better transparency, to enable scrutiny of public spending, and recommended a public register or disclosure requirement for businesses that received the JobKeeper payment.Noting that a few publicly listed firms chose to repay some of the JobKeeper they received – those firms paid back $248 million of the $4.

“In retrospect, the process to make voluntary repayments should have been simpler and considered in JobKeeper’s initial design,” the report said. “Public engagement with JobKeeper put pressure on companies who received potentially unneeded support to make repayments, strengthening the case for more transparent practices via a public register of recipients.” headtopics.com

A spokesperson for Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the scheme could have supported more workers if the Coalition government had not wasted money on businesses that did not need the wage subsidy.

