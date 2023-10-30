JobKeeper cost nation around $88 billion during COVID-19

A Treasury review of JobKeeper, used during the COVID-19 years, says it saved between 300,000 and 800,000 jobs at a cost of around $88 billion.“The review concludes that a claw-back system, suggested by some commentators, could have undermined confidence in the whole economy,” Sky News Business Editor Ross Greenwood said.

JobKeeper's flat $1500 a fortnight payments also meant one in ten recipients were given more money than their pre-Covid wages. Former treasurer Josh Frydenberg tweeted over the weekend:"Facing the biggest economic shock since the Great Depression, JobKeeper was a highly successful program saving lives and livelihoods.”

