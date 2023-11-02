Job paying $100k straight out of high school

It is a hybrid role and the successful applicant can expect a flexible week that will involve working both in the office and at home.• Working with programs such as Excel, Word, Gmail, and several external software that assist in the daily management of the booming business.They are looking for a superstar intern. Picture: Supplied

The job is advertised on the Get Ahead app, which is like Tinder for employment; you swipe until you find something you like., 27, came up with the internship because she is invested in providing roles for young people that are also lucrative.

Ms Cunningham explained that the idea was spurred on by the cost of living crisis and her desire for her staff to feel financially satisfied. She explained she’d rather invest in her business and staff because otherwise they’ll leave for a better “opportunity” after she has already invested labour into training them.$100,000 isn’t as much as it used to be. Picture: supplied

While Ms Cunningham acknowledged that $100,000 was a high salary for someone’s first job, she said that it wasn’t such a crazy salary in 2023.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

9NEWSAUS: Woolworths to offer affordable festive Christmas spread for $100Recipes will be﻿ available online within a matter of weeks, just as the store backflipped on its decision to restrict everyday rewards to brick-and-mortar stores today.

Source: 9NewsAUS | Read more ⮕

FINANCIALREVIEW: Aussie Broadband raising $120m; Goldies, Citi, Unified on ticketIt’s slow-going at Aussie Broadband as it tries to stitch up a $100 million-plus equity raising to go alongside its $262 million acquisition of software business Symbio.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕

THEAGE: Can I lock in my new job before I do the mandatory health assessment?When it comes to the recruitment process, honesty is often the best policy, says Dr Kirstin Ferguson.

Source: theage | Read more ⮕

BRISBANETIMES: Top Australian Fund Managers Share Long-Term Stock PicksNine fund managers from Australia's largest investment firms have shared their best stock picks for long-term investors. These picks were provided at a philanthropy and investment summit hosted by Future Generation, an investment group that donates a portion of its assets to not-for-profit partners.

Source: brisbanetimes | Read more ⮕

ABCNEWS: South Australian Scheme for Detained Children's Drug Treatment Criticized as UnconscionableA scathing report has found that a scheme in South Australia forcing detained children to receive drug treatment is 'unconscionable' and disregards their human rights. The report highlights that the scheme offends international human rights guarantees and leaves vulnerable young people feeling alone and traumatised.

Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕

FINANCIALREVIEW: Canberra veteran Michelle Grattan on what’s wrong with Australian politicsWeary voters are increasingly switching off the news, while clickbait media and social media drive polarisation.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕