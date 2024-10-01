Jimmy Carter Turns 100, Marking Century of Service and Legacy

president has lived a full century and the latest milestone in a life that took the son of a Depression-era farmer to the White House and across the world as a Nobel Peace Prize-winning humanitarian and advocate for democracy.
"These last few months, 19 months, now that he's been in hospice, it's been a chance for our family to reflect and then for the rest of the country and the world to really reflect on him. That's been a really gratifying time." Outside the North Portico, the Bidens placed a display of large lettering declaring "Happy Birthday President Carter" and the number 100. Carter has asked Biden to eulogise him at his state funeral when the time comes.A sign wishing former US president Jimmy Carter a happy 100th birthday sits on the North Lawn of the White House in Washington, on Tuesday, October 1, 2024.
The last time Jimmy Carter was seen publicly was nearly a year ago, using a reclining wheelchair to attend his wife's two funeral services. Former US president Jimmy Carter teaches Sunday School class at the Maranatha Baptist Church in his hometown of Plains on August 23, 2015. "But it's a faith journey for him, and he's really given himself over to what he feels is God's plan. He knows he's not in charge.
