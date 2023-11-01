Jewish students studying at home amid rising anti-Semitism

The growing hate speech against Jews comes after Palestinian terrorist group Hamas launched attacks on Israel on October 7.Some schools have allowed students to study from home as parents are afraid to send them to school.

The Australian government has approved a $6 million grant to offer counselling to students at both Jewish and Islamic schools.

