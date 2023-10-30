Jess Bott: A Love for Horses and Racing

Jess Bott will always be at home on a horse. Whether it be showjumping or a morning dip in Botany Bay, they have always been part of her life, and always will be.

The job was co-trainer at the fabled Tulloch Lodge, joining Waterhouse and a family tradition that stretches back more than 50 years.Getty “She has helped me so much,” Bott said. “I was this little girl from Kentucky and I was very shy, very shy, and I spoke with a real southern drawl. Gai saw how I could improve. She sent me to NIDA. I failed the first time, I got a short haircut and I learned to wear lipstick. She’s just a wonderful woman, who can’t do enough for us.”

“I’d say Gai’s the reason for our success together, because she takes some of that pressure off of me being there all the time,” Bott said. “I’m not a real big phone talker. I’m not a real big texter. Bott will compete in the Australian Jumping Championship this week on her retired racehorse, so the household is looking for two big wins. headtopics.com

