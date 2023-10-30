Jermaine Austral faces Darwin court on charges of aggravated burglary, robbery and assault

Darwin man Jermaine Shane Austral has faced the Darwin Local Court faced with a string of offences including aggravated burglary, robbery and assault.

The 27-year-old has been charged with a range of offences including aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery, aggravated assault and firearms offences. Judge Therese Austin said Mr Austral was alleged to have committed a string of robberies, burglaries and assaults — including breaking a woman's nose — throughout October, while being in "significant" breach of a suspended sentence she herself had handed down in early August.Judge Austin told the court the conditions of Mr Austral's order were that he was to go to Alice Springs and be supervised by probation officers.

"He had about nine months to go … and he left that residential rehab facility, cut off his electronic monitoring, he was not supervised, he left Alice Springs," she said. Mr Austral's lawyers asked for his suspended sentence breaches to be heard in January, when he is due to appear over the charges just laid.

