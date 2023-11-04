Jérémy Doku Shines in Manchester City's Victory Against Bournemouth

Jérémy Doku celebrates scoring Manchester City’s opening goal against Bournemouth. He got assists for four of the other five goals.Jérémy Doku’s high-grade blend of speed, fearlessness and creativity was Manchester City’s headline act in this procession of a win. The opening goal and assists in four of the five others helped secure a fourth consecutive victory for the champions (in all competitions) and his display was the latest evidence of their transfer market mastery.

On a rain-dotted afternoon in east Manchester the summer arrival showed why Pep Guardiola preferred him to Jack Grealish on the left. The Belgian’s opener arrived on 30 minutes and key parts in the strikes of Bernardo Silva (twice), Manuel Akanji and Phil Foden on 33, 37, 64 and 83 minutes made it the Doku show. As a driven-perfectionist Guardiola may not have liked like seeing the second-half move from Dominic Solanke found the net, only to have a goal scrubbed out for offside (correctly), or how the same player should have controlled Marcos Senesi’s flip to go through and later pinged the ball off Ederson’s ba

