Jennifer Aniston pens emotional tribute to Matthew Perry

Jennifer Aniston has broken her silence and penned an emotional tribute to Matthew Perry, revealing a text message her Friends co-star sent 'out of nowhere'. Three members of the Friends cast have broken their silence to pen heartfelt tributes to their co-star Matthew Perry who died late last month in his hot tub. Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer all took to social media on Wednesday (local time) sharing their grief at losing the beloved actor.

Aniston was the first of the trio who wrote a lengthy tribute, describing the death of the 54-year-old had 'cut deep' and she was riding an 'insane wave of emotions I've never experienced before', after 'We all experience loss at some point in our lives. Loss of life or loss of love. Being able to really SIT in this grief allows you to feel the moments of joy and gratitude for having loved someone that deep,' the actress said on Instagram. 'And we loved him deeply. He was such a part of our DNA. We were always the 6 of us.

