JDO ASX: Judo CEO Joseph Healy heading to Europe to drum up investor interest

The brainchild of a former National Australia Bank executive, Joseph Healy, Judo was solely focused on small business lending. It was an area, Healy said, that the country’s big banks had ignored for too long.Joseph Healy admitted he was frustrated with Judo’s share price and said he was taken off guard by the market’s reaction to the bank’s disclosures over its refinancing of the RBA’s term funding facility.Offered at $2.10 a share, it was the first bank float in 25 years and did well on debut.
By the end of 2021, the shares were $2.17. A year later they were worth $1.33. On Friday, they closed at 86¢.Mr Healy will next month head to Europe in a bid to woo new investors to the business. The Judo management team toured Japan and London in May to meet other investors.
He admits he is frustrated with the weakness in the share price, and hopes a more long-term focus can help arrest the slide. “We are going to talk to other large institutions who are familiar with the challenger banks and talk to them about the attractiveness of Judo,” Mr Healy said.– owns about 9 per cent of Judo. Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC owns 7 per cent, while fund management firms Fidelity and ECP both hold about 5 per cent each. headtopics.com
Judo also counted UniSuper among its backers, but the superannuation giant sold 85 per cent of its shares in May. UniSuper declined to comment. Mr Healy declined to comment on the specific reason for the sell-down, but said he was “not concerned about their underlying reason for exiting Judo”.
Judo is performing relatively well. While it is yet to deliver a return on equity above the cost of capital, the company has increased its cash tax profits to $74.3 million and reduced its cost to income ratio by over 20 per cent.The analyst consensus is still a buy. “We think if Judo can meet its target of low-to-mid teens ROE then at that stage it should trade at a price to book value at or above 1 times,” Morgans analyst Nathan Lead said. headtopics.com