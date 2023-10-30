Jazz festival supports diversity in Australian music

Free Trade talks with Europe on iceFederal MP supports flying the Palestinian flag, says people have the right to grieve Gaza deathsRecommendation for a 'complete prohibition' for use of silicosis as Safe Work Australia determines danger is unacceptableDischarge of bus driver's killer 'not satisfactory' for family of man burned alive in Brisbane bus seven years agoBody found following manhunt over suspected school murderRBA Governor's warning as odds shorten on Cup day...

Free Trade talks with Europe on iceFederal MP supports flying the Palestinian flag, says people have the right to grieve Gaza deathsRecommendation for a 'complete prohibition' for use of silicosis as Safe Work Australia determines danger is unacceptableDischarge of bus driver's killer 'not satisfactory' for family of man burned alive in Brisbane bus seven years agoBody found following manhunt over suspected school murderRBA Governor's warning as odds shorten on Cup day rate hikeSign up now for the latest news from Australia and around the world direct to your inbox.

Australian Agriculture Minister Optimistic About Lifting China's Tariffs on Australian ProductsAgriculture Minister Murray Watt expresses confidence that China will lift further tariffs on Australian products, as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese prepares to visit Beijing. While China has agreed to review tariffs on Australian wines, efforts are ongoing to ease tensions and remove embargoes on other commodities such as lobster, beef, and sheep. Read more ⮕

Israel Gaza: Sydney rally calls for release of hostagesIsraeli ground forces enter Gaza; Netanyahu says war ‘will be difficult and long’; Saudi defence minister to visit White House. Follow updates here. Read more ⮕

Sydney’s late-night dining: Where you can still get a meal after darkSydney has plenty of restaurants open late in the evening, but red tape, staffing costs and a lack of customers make it a struggle to keep the doors open. Read more ⮕

IMAX cinema in Sydney is ‘one of the biggest screens in the world’IMAX Corporation CEO Richard Gelfond says the IMAX cinema in Sydney is “one of the biggest screens in the world”. Mr Gelfond told Sky News host Ross Greenwood that Australia could have up to 40 theatres. “There are a lot of zones and a lot of places it could be. “Inevitably, I haven’t found a country where it doesn’t work. Read more ⮕

Large factory fire in Western SydneyA large fire has engulfed an industrial estate in Western Sydney. The incident has caused significant highway closures. Around 100 firefighters and 20 fire trucks are on the scene attempting to contain the blaze. The Great Western Highway has partially reopened but traffic is expected to be affected around the town of Girraween. Read more ⮕

Israel Gaza: Sydney rally calls for release of hostagesIsraeli ground forces enter Gaza; Netanyahu says war ‘will be difficult and long’; Saudi defence minister to visit White House. Follow updates here. Read more ⮕