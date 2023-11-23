From the first trans character to chasing paparazzi off set, here are some of the most jawdropping moments from the sci-fi hit ….

by the people who brought it to lifeNeil Cross (writer of The Rings of Akhaten and Hide, 2013) It could be watching Planet of the Spiders at my Nan’s house, wrapped up in her fake fur coat, or my sister and me screaming in joyous terror as the Cyber Army awakens in Earthshock, or just lying in bed, half-excited and half-terrified to imagine the fearsome grinding of the Tardis’s time rotor outside my bedroom window. I didn’t want to watch the revival, but I caught Dalek on TV in 2005, and showed it to my sons. We sat together and watched it, the four of us huddled on one sofa in case it got too scary. If I had a time machine, that’s where I’d go.Photograph: BBC/Bad Wolf/Disney/PA We were filming an exterior scene in Newport and only had five minutes to get the final shot before the sun went dow





GuardianAus » / 🏆 1. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Detectives team up across time in this irresistible sci-fi thrillerFour London police heroes find the same naked body in a Whitechapel laneway in the taut, Christopher Nolan-akin thriller, Bodies.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

– Jessie Buckley’s intelligent acting keeps sci-fi love story afloatDevotion goes under the microscope in Christos Nikou’s bizarre relationship drama, with Buckley putting in an excellent performance

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

‘That’s outrageous’: The wildest moments of Glenn Maxwell’s ridiculous centuryGlenn Maxwell’s race to triple figures was exhilarating. Here’s a breakdown of the key moments in his whirlwind and record-breaking innings.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »

Linda Burney says Voice to parliament defeat was one of the hardest moments of her lifeThe Indigenous Australians Minister says speaking to the nation after the defeat of the Voice referendum was one of the hardest moments of her life.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Matthew Perry's five iconic moments as Chandler Bing on FriendsMatthew Perry's 10 seasons on Friends made him one of Hollywood's most recognisable actors, playing the sarcastic, neurotic and insecure Chandler Bing. Here's five of his best moments on the show.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

‘Viscerally terrifying’: writers on their scariest movie moments everFor Halloween, Guardian writers have looked back at their biggest movie nightmares, from The Omen to It Follows

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »