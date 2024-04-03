Jarryd Hayne's Lawyers Argue for Acquittal in Sexual Assault Case

Jarryd Hayne’s lawyers argue that he should be acquitted instead of facing a fourth trial for sexual assault. They claim that the woman he was found guilty of assaulting had concealed texts and social media messages that showed she had actually consented.

Hayne is currently serving a jail sentence of four years and nine months, with parole eligibility in May next year.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



smh / 🏆 6. in AU

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jarryd Hayne’s lawyers fight to clear jailed footballer over rapeThe former NRL star is due to watch his appeal on Wednesday via video link, as his legal team targets the credibility of the woman he was found guilty of sexually assaulting.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Bomber to learn fate after ‘inevitable’ collision; Saints talisman to argue ban — AFL Tribunal LIVEAFL: The AFL 360 panel put a spotlight on a 'near miss' by Essendon's Nick Hind

Source: FOXSportsAUS - 🏆 24. / 51 Read more »

Don’t argue, Dusty: Why it’s time for Richmond champion to retireIt would be a mistake for Dustin Martin to play on in 2025, and this year should be devoted to a special farewell tour.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

AFR Banking Summit: from Murray to Hayne to the pandemicThe Summit is in its 10th year. We’ve had a courtside seat to the drama as a tarnished sector recovered during COVID.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

The 27 minutes at centre of Hayne’s appeal against sexual assault convictionThe 27 minutes at centre of Hayne’s appeal against sexual assault conviction

Source: FOXSportsAUS - 🏆 24. / 51 Read more »

The critical 27 minutes in Hayne’s appealLawyers representing Jarryd Hayne say he could not have sexually assaulted a woman on the night of the NRL grand final in 2018 in 27 minutes, arguing the former NRL star should be acquitted and face no further trial.

Source: newscomauHQ - 🏆 9. / 77 Read more »