Jarden tech lead jumps to the buy side

Elise Kennedy, head of Australian technology research at Jarden, has made the leap to the buy side after more than nine years covering the sector, Street Talk understands.Kennedy spent seven years at Morgan Stanley covering telecommunications, media, tech and gaming. She moved to Jarden in January 2021 and was promoted to director earlier this year after finishing her MBA, and was known for covering names like WiseTech, Carsales and Xero.

Sources said the top-rated analyst will pop up at $1.2 trillion global asset management giant Schroders in the new year. The switch from sell-side to buy-side is a common path, particularly for younger analysts looking to put their ideas into practice and broaden their experience beyond their sector.cuts, largely within its equities team

– across research and sales. It's been active on the deals side including assisting Origin Energy with its proposed sale to Brookfield and EIG.

