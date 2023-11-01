Japanese city Aussies are obsessed with

Taiwan’s capital city Taipei was eighth most popular, and the Japanese ski villages of Nozawaonsen and Hakuba in Nagano rounded out the top 10. Airbnb Australia said eight out of 10 of the top trending destinations being from one country was a lot, but Australians love for Japan was unsurprising.

“With 8 out of 10 international travellers searching for holidays in Japan, it shows that not only do holiday-makers want to explore various regions within the country, but also that for those who are going skiing in Japan, the flight time, cost and comparable time zone for Aussie travellers are all ticking boxes.”In April this year Japan removed all its Covid-related travel requirements for tourists, including the need for Covid testing and vaccination certificates.

Next on the list was Docklands in Melbourne, Ballarat in regional Victoria, and Somers on Victoria’s Mornington Peninsula. Liverpool in Greater Western Sydney came in at number 10. “This dispersal is being driven by hosts on Airbnb and in turn creates economic opportunities for small communities where there are no hotels.

