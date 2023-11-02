Japan PM unveils $113 bn stimulus as poll numbers slump

"On the other hand, in the current situation where the rise in wages is not catching up with the rise in prices, it is necessary to support people's disposable income temporarily so as to avoid moving back to deflation," he said.

Fuel subsidies will also be extended and there will be funds to promote investments in high-tech areas including the chip and space industries. GDP has been slowly picking up speed, with growth of 1.2 percent in April-June, but it is expected to have contracted since.

Unlike other major central banks, the Bank of Japan refused to tighten monetary policy and instead continues to keep interest rates below zero and bond yields ultra-low in a bid to boost economic growth.

Poll ratings for Kishida are at their lowest levels since he took office two years ago, in part because of voter unease over inflation.

