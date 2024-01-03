Japan Airlines Plane Collision at Tokyo's Haneda Airport

When news broke of a Japan Airlines commercial flight bursting into flames as it skidded down the tarmac moments after a collision as it landed, many feared the very worst. Five people were killed when a smaller government plane on the runway was hit by the Airbus A350, but all 379 people — including 12 Australians — on the flight arriving from the city of Sapporo made it out alive moments before flames took hold of the plane.

The Japan Airlines (JAL) plane can be seen on approach to land when, as it touched down, it collided with a smaller aircraft operated by the Coast Guard.As the commercial liner continued down the runway, its left engine burst into flames sending sparks and flames trailing behind it.Then came incredible news — all those onboard the JAL flight, an Airbus A350, had survived with all 379 people having managed to escape the burning wreckage just minutes before it was engulfed by flame





Coast Guard Aircraft Collides with Japan Airlines Plane at Tokyo's Haneda AirportA coast guard aircraft collided with a Japan Airlines plane on the runway at Tokyo's Haneda Airport, resulting in the death of five crew members on the coast guard plane. All passengers on the Japan Airlines flight were safely evacuated.

Strong Earthquake Hits Japan's West CoastYesterday's quakes, the largest of which had a magnitude of 7.6, started a fire and collapsed buildings on the west coast of Japan's main island, Honshu. It was unclear how many people might have been killed or hurt.

Japanese Christmas Tradition: Fried Chicken Instead of TurkeyIn Japan, it's uncommon for people to roast turkeys or eat dishes commonly associated with a European Christmas on 25 December. Japanese people are much more likely to eat Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) or any other type of fried chicken on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. The tradition of sorts shaped up in the absence of other Christmas constants in Japan, where there isn't a majority of Christians, with Shintoism, Confucianism and Buddhism being the country's major faiths. And, 25 December is also not a public holiday.

New non-stop flight connects Brisbane and Los AngelesUnited Airlines has launched a new non-stop flight connecting Brisbane and Los Angeles, easing travel for Queenslanders wishing to visit the US and vice versa. The addition of LA brings the total number of flights between Brisbane and the US each week to 10, indicating the city's growth projections are being taken seriously by international markets.

Australian Family Becomes Nomadic to Escape Rising Cost of LivingA father-of-two in Australia, Jimmy Mitchell, sells everything and becomes a nomad with his family to escape the increasing cost of living. They have been country-hopping for the past six months and plan to visit Hawaii and Japan next year.

Severe storms cause unprecedented damage in QueenslandQueensland premier Steven Miles describes last night's storms as unprecedented after hundreds of homes were severely damaged. More than 100,000 homes remain without power and the clean-up will take time.

