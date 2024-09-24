Janet Albrechtsen: 'I Was Never Interested In What Happened That Night'

The Australian’s Janet Albrechtsen says in reference to the Brittany Higgins rape allegation that she ‘was interested in whether there could be a fair trial ’.The Australian’s Janet Albrechtsen says in reference to the Brittany Higgins rape allegation that she ‘was interested in whether there could be a fair trial ’.
Albrechtsen’s concern for Lehrmann extended to Higgins’ then bosses Fiona Brown and Senator Linda Reynolds but she made no mention of the alleged victim.Albrechtsen said the “trial by media” that ensued when Higgins made her allegation of rape to news.com.au and Channel Ten’s The Project “was terribly unfair to two women who were at the centre of that”.
Albrechtsen claims that once the former prime minister Scott Morrison apologised to Higgins in parliament “it was impossible to have a fair trial” and it was “unfair to a defendant who had been charged and not yet heard in a court of law”. Sofronoff made 55 calls to journalists at The Australian, the majority directly to Albrechtsen, and sent her a copy of his report in late July, before its official release in August.
Janet Albrechtsen Brittany Higgins Bruce Lehrmann Rape Allegation Fair Trial
Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »
Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »
Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »
Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »
Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »
Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »