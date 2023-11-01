Jane thought she was in love with an Aussie acting star. It was a catfisher who drained her bank account of $4

In order to convince her that they were legitimate, Jane's scammer deepfaked video calls and sent her mocked-up photos of a passport, driver's licence and divorce certificate - all purportedly belonging to O'Loughlin."It's broken me. I've had to move back in with my parents because I couldn't afford to pay the rent," Jane, who works as a cleaner, said.

After a month of exchanging messages on Facebook, the scammer directed Jane to move their chat to the encrypted messaging app Telegram. Jane was directed to pay the money in Bitcoin, with instructions for how to purchase the online currency on a trading platform coming via email from someone claiming to be O'Loughlin's manager.Over the next few months the relationship turned romantic, Jane said, with the scammer masquerading as O'Loughlin telling her he had divorced his wife.

Over hundreds of messages, the scammer professed his love for Jane, sending photos of a ring and vowing they would get married. The visit also came with requests for money to pay for security, aviation fuel and to fix a fault on the private plane.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FOXSPORTSAUS: ‘My goodness’: Aussie punter’s absurd piece of NFL history‘My goodness’: Aussie punter’s absurd piece of NFL history

Source: FOXSportsAUS | Read more ⮕

SMH: This new international terminal will be a hit with Aussie travellersAustralians will often spend plenty of time here on their way into and out of South America and this $1.4 billion new terminal makes things far more pleasant.

Source: smh | Read more ⮕

THEAGE: This new international terminal will be a hit with Aussie travellersAustralians will often spend plenty of time here on their way into and out of South America and this $1.4 billion new terminal makes things far more pleasant.

Source: theage | Read more ⮕

BRISBANETIMES: This new international terminal will be a hit with Aussie travellersAustralians will often spend plenty of time here on their way into and out of South America and this $1.4 billion new terminal makes things far more pleasant.

Source: brisbanetimes | Read more ⮕

NEWSCOMAUHQ: Strange Aussie habit amid cost of living crisisANALYSIS

Source: newscomauHQ | Read more ⮕

NEWSCOMAUHQ: Aussie power couple go public with romanceIt’s official — Nathan Cleary and Mary Fowler are an item.

Source: newscomauHQ | Read more ⮕