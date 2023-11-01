Jana Pittman’s heartbreak at viewer backlash

Pittman explained that after a successful first six legs of the race, “the pressure built up and it got very hard,” which played out on TV.“Of course they mainly show the parts were we argue and I seem to push him too hard. It‘s reality TV!! It has definitely made me look at myself and realise I have to be less ‘intense’.. do better.. enjoy life a little more. Listen closer.. It’s a hard switch to turn off when you have been that way all your life..

In the lengthy post, shared after midnight in the hours after the episode aired, Pittman also called for compassion as she dealt with the criticism. “Behind every celebrity is a person and most of us bleed and cry the same as everyone. Reading some tough comments makes my heart hurt. My stomach aches with disappointment and my brain won‘t switch off,” she wrote.“Yes I signed up to do it, so it’s on me to wear this and I will but right now it hurts.

“So it’s just a little shout out to remind us all, our words are powerful. Comments will likely reach the person they are about and if that’s your intention great, but please remember theirs a person who breathes, cries and aches behind the ’name’ and a director that has to get TV’s turned on,” she said.

host Beau Ryan was among the first to offer their support for Pittman under her post, writing: “Walk tall Jana. You’re a great mum and you both were fantastic on the race. Both you and Cor should be proud.”

Jana and Cor’s elimination leaves four teams in this season of the show: Darren McMullen and his nephew Tristan, Emma Watkins and her sister Hayley, Alli Simpson and her mum Angie and Harry Jowsey with his friend Teddy.The winning celebrities of SAS Australia have been decided — with a cruel twist spelling a bitter end for a national hero. James Weir recaps.

