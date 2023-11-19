James Paterson refuses to back Peter Dutton's plan to send people back to immigration detention

The federal opposition's home affairs spokesperson, James Paterson, has refused to back Peter Dutton's suggestion the government could simply re-detain 93 people released from indefinite immigration detention. But the Liberal frontbencher's alternative proposal - to use terrorist-style preventative or continuing detention orders - has been lashed as 'absurd' by leading lawyer Greg Barns SC who claimed there was no evidence any of the released detainees were at high risk of reoffending.

The home affairs minister, Clare O'Neil, said on Sunday that the high court ruling made it 'abundantly clear' Labor could not simply send the group back into immigration detention. 'Anyone with a basic understanding of the legal system in this country would know that what Peter Dutton has been running around the parliament this week saying the government should do is utterly impossible for us to do,' O'Neil told Sky News





