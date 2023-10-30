James O'Brien's New Book: How They Broke Britain

hen I meet James O’Brien it’s just a few weeks before his new book, How They Broke Britain, comes out. It’s a damning account of how the country ended up in the current mess, and the cast of characters he holds most responsible – Rupert Murdoch, Jeremy Corbyn and Andrew Neil are among those given their own chapters.

It could be the espresso that perks O’Brien up today, but I sense it’s the switching on of my dictaphone. He loves to talk and he’s incredibly good at it – he can be incisive, exploratory, damning, quick-witted, empathetic and comforting all in the space of an hour of his show. He can also be, less positively, a bit smug and pompous at times, especially a few years ago when he would take great joy in endlessly dismantling the flimsy arguments of members of the public who called into his show.

‘The more comprehension there is, ideally, the less incoherent anger there will be’ … O’Brien at LBC. Of course, reliving the whole sorry mess can be pretty depressing. Like O’Brien’s show if you listen too often (“You can’t listen too often!” he protests), it can leave you feeling incensed but impotent. “Well, it’s not a solution. It’s not a prescription,” he accepts. But he hopes that if people see how the corruption works behind the scenes then the anger might be easier to deal with. “You can be angry about a disgusting pronouncement from a home secretary about refugees. headtopics.com

Plus, he says, “no one had done what I’ve now done in a book at that point in history”. While it may be true that there were no books dedicated to Johnson’s failings at that time (unlike the ones that litter the shelves of bookshops now), there was more than enough documented evidence that he was not fit for office. Even back in 2008 many of us were as incredulous at the thought of voting for Johnson as he was at the idea of voting for Brexit.

