Jamaica was never afraid to stand on the side of justice – silence on Gaza shames us

The response from the South African government was volcanic. They decried the move as a blatant intrusion into their sovereignty, urging the British colonial power to intervene and quash Jamaica’s audacity.
As the then Jamaican chief minister, Norman Manley, explained: “The ban on trade with South Africa is a logical and proper act done in respect of a country which denies to its own people all the basic human rights and denies to coloured people all over the world every right of human rights intercourse.
Jamaica has never been a country to shy away from controversy, or been afraid to stand on the side of justice, regardless of the risk of being ostracised. After all, its greatest hero, Bob Marley, was the leading Caribbean figure to sing out against injustice and discrimination.
Now that Israel has shown its overreaching response against the Palestinians, he has said no more and, to add insult to injury, Jamaica was still deliberating on Friday while thewas going on. What was there to deliberate? Or was this a deliberate move by one government with business ties to another?
Twelve Caricom countries voted for the UNGA resolution supporting “the ongoing efforts of the UN towards a two-state solution as the best way to achieve comprehensive peace, security and tranquillity between Israel and Palestine”.
Norman Manley. In banning trade with apartheid South Africa in 1959, he denounced ‘a country which denies to its own people all the basic human rights’.“The ongoing harsh conditions under which the Palestinians live in veritable colonialism and Israel’s sense of insecurity will contribute to a cycle of violence until those realities are definitively addressed,” Caricom said.
Australia Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕
Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕
Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕
Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕
Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕
Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕